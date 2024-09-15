Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.60 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00041628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,240,228 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

