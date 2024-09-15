Warberg Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ESH Acquisition were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESHA. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in ESH Acquisition by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 11.1% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESH Acquisition by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESHA stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

