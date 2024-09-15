Warberg Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA)

Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Zalatoris Acquisition worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Zalatoris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,876,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zalatoris Acquisition alerts:

Zalatoris Acquisition Price Performance

Zalatoris Acquisition stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

Zalatoris Acquisition Profile

Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-driven business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.