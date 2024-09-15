Warberg Asset Management LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Warberg Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,648 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Inception Growth Acquisition worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGTA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,159,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 174,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 204,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 79,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGTA opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

