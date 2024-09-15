Warberg Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,600 Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Gain Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on GANX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gain Therapeutics news, Chairman Khalid Islam bought 50,000 shares of Gain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 81,400 shares of company stock worth $85,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Gain Therapeutics Price Performance
GANX stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $37.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.35.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gain Therapeutics Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.
