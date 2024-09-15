Warberg Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

Warberg Asset Management LLC cut its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NEN opened at $80.60 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $81.50.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $34.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
