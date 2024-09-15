Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,392,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Waste Connections by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,933 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,914 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,188,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,438,000 after buying an additional 630,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Waste Connections by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,641,000 after acquiring an additional 509,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $185.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

In related news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

