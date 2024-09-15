Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 31,788 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 193,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

