Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 1,105 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after buying an additional 307,580 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,719 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $569.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $564.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

