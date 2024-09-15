Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 7,182 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,385,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 263,209 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,658,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 221,983 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $222.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.16. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

