Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 249.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,416,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $478.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $490.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $517.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.