Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $65.57.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

