Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $45.18 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

About Delta Air Lines



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

