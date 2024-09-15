Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 528.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

