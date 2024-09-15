Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 719 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 54.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $286.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.58. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

