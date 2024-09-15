Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 217,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

JNJ opened at $165.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

