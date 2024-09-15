Weik Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Weik Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,171,000. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 45.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $340.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.00 and a 200-day moving average of $300.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

