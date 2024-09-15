Weik Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Weik Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevard LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 102,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,040,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $214.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.83 and a 200 day moving average of $183.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $216.09. The firm has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

