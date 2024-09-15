WEMIX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.02 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001483 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $366.37 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 530,154,617 coins and its circulating supply is 410,560,793 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 530,139,587.37 with 410,545,763.12 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.89814223 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,994,310.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

