Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 84.0% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $8.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

