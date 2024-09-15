Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 3,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 60.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.86.

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.03. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

