Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132,332 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $94,913,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,383.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,840 shares of company stock valued at $898,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

