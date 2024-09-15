Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 5,740 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.00 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

