Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 12,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,261,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $464,405,000 after acquiring an additional 528,336 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 109,790 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.