Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.9% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

UPS opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

