Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

NYSE CVX opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

