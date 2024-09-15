Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $591.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.02. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $601.30.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 target price (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

