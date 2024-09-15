Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 851 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 627,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.9% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

