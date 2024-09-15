William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $35,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17,075.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

KLIC opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

