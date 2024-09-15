William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Expro Group worth $48,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

In other Expro Group news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expro Group stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

