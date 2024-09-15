William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $43.30 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,957 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $43,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $490.07 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.62 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $536.92 and its 200 day moving average is $559.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

