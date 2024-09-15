William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $32,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $500.55 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

