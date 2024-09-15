William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.29% of Verint Systems worth $45,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,239,000 after buying an additional 185,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,412,000 after buying an additional 232,499 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,172,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 968,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Verint Systems by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after buying an additional 211,570 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.