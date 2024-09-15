William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 4,548 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.73% of TreeHouse Foods worth $33,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 0.22. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.