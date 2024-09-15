William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,022,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,683,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.37% of LXP Industrial Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,803,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,648,000 after purchasing an additional 199,736 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 270,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 87,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,114,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,140,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.06 and a beta of 0.87.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.33%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

