Williams Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 98,028 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 1.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

