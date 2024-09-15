Williams Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after buying an additional 3,387,002 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $90,532,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4,660.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,586,000 after buying an additional 391,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.