Williams Financial LLC Buys Shares of 78,354 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $106.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $107.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

