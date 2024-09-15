Williams Financial LLC Has $21.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Williams Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $21,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,504,000 after buying an additional 540,234 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,945.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 514,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,765,000 after buying an additional 501,411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,321,000 after buying an additional 486,228 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 528,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after acquiring an additional 311,404 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

