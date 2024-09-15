Williams Financial LLC Purchases New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $45,674,000. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,453,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.03.

GE Vernova Stock Up 4.8 %

GEV stock opened at $225.59 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $228.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

