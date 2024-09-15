Williams Financial LLC Takes $2.66 Million Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 311,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,804 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,420,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 343,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

