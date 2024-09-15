WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 177,466 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 509.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,466 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Radian Group worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

