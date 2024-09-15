WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,000. AutoNation accounts for about 1.1% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $170,270,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $42,748,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,441,036.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $166.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $197.18.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

