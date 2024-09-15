WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 11,735 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5,483.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.3% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $167.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $185.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
