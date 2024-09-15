WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $17.81 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1,342.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,762 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.2% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $345.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

