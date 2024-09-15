WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $402.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.29 and its 200 day moving average is $473.82. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.04.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

