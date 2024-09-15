WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $378.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.16 and its 200 day moving average is $413.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

