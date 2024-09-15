WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 227,234 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 227,234 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 115,324 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 419,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,421,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Old Republic International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 655,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

