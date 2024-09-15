WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 58,453 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,987 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 58,453 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.89. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetApp

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.