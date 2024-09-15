WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $4.65 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of ACI Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACIW. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $48.53 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

